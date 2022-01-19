SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 562,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,152,962 shares.The stock last traded at $171.71 and had previously closed at $169.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.