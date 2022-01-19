SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,782 shares.The stock last traded at $39.50 and had previously closed at $39.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

