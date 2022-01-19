SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $61,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $495.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.