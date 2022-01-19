SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 107,241 shares.The stock last traded at $211.64 and had previously closed at $216.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

