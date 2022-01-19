Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00199902 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.59 or 0.00415603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00068453 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

