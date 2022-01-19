Spell Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65.86 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $65.86 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 81,005,428,629 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

