Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 48,001.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Spire worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.59.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.