Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Critical Contrast

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Spok alerts:

This table compares Spok and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -35.92% -13.84% -9.96% Cellcom Israel -1.08% -2.40% -0.66%

66.9% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spok and Cellcom Israel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $148.18 million 1.28 -$44.22 million ($2.73) -3.56 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.76 -$53.00 million ($0.11) -53.30

Spok has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spok, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spok and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats Spok on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.