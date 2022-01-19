Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 6707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,630,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,572,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

