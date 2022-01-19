Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 6707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.