SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get SSP Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.