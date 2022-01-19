Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR STM traded down €3.05 ($3.47) on Wednesday, reaching €66.45 ($75.51). 21,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.76. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($82.44).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

