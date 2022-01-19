Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $10.55 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00198325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00415238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00068100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

