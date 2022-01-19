Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

