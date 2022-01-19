STARSHIP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,976.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $79,976.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars.

