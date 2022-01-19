State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE STT traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. 62,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Get State Street alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.