Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $232.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.17.
JBHT opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
