Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $232.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.17.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.