Stephens Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $415.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

