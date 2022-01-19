Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of STL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

