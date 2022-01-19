Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 153,804 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $809.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 239,196 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $3,246,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.