stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.80 or 0.07458282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.55 or 0.99860116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

