Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 19th (AAPL, AMD, BILI, BIP, BITF, BLNK, BNR, BOOT, BTEGF, BV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $284.00 to $287.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.