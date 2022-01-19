Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bank of Nova Scotia Put Options (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,018 put options.

BNS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 1,736,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

