Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Hits $80.45 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Strong has a market capitalization of $80.45 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $581.83 or 0.01386649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

