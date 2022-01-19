StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $367,098.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,534,510,771 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

