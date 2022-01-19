Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after buying an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 197,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,100,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

