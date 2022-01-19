Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

