Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 2,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

