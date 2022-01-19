SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.09 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 15% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $384.02 million and $30.09 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008442 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014586 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.