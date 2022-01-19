SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $903,244.20 and $486.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

