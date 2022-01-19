SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $363.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.