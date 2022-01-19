suterusu Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $132,027.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

