Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $4.27 on Major Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Swop coin can now be bought for $4.27 or 0.00010201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $48,738.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,921,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,947,858 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

