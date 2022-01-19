Symbol (XYM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.46 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $999.71 million and $7.46 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.