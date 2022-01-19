SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,462.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $8,462.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00307585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008514 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 125,804,025 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

