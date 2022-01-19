Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

