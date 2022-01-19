Synthetify Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61,985.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00004490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $61,985.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars.

