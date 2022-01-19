Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5,459.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00013681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

