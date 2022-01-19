TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.46

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.46 ($25.52) and last traded at €23.10 ($26.25), with a volume of 275283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €22.92 ($26.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

