Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.76. 969,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,385. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.