Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 5.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.81. Approximately 4,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.
The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 429.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.