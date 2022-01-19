Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 5.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.81. Approximately 4,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 648,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 429.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

