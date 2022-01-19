Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.01. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

