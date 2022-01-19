TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

