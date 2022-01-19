TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.600-$1.600 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$1.60 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

