Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,023 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

