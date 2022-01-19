Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

