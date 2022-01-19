Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entegris were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entegris by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

ENTG stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

