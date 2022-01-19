Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,119 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 127.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

