Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

