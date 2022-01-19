Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.