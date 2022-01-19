Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $33,143,000.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $132.07 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.10.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

